One person died in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Pelham.

 Provided by Pelham Police

PELHAM — After years of public service, Robert Laflamme had considered retiring from his duties with PrideStar Trinity EMS, but his devotion to helping others led to his decision to stick around a few more years.

Among his responsibilities with the emergency and nonemergency transportation company, Laflamme operated a vehicle for PrideStar Student Transport, which included driving special-needs children to and from school in Lowell.