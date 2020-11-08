Two men on dirt bikes collided in Canterbury on Sunday afternoon as family members looked on, leading to the death of a 20-year-old and serious injuries to a 21-year-old, Fish and Game officials said in a news release.
The two were in a field on their family's property around 3:30 p.m. when the accident happened.
"According to witnesses the two riders were operating in two opposite directions which caused them to have a head-on collision in the field. Two other family members witnessed the accident and were able to quickly render first aid to the victims, and call 911," Fish and Game said in the news release on Sunday night.
Canterbury Police and Fire Departments, the Concord Fire Department, Loudon Fire and Rescue, Penacook Rescue, and Fish and Game conservation officers responded and "life-saving measures were taken," according to the news release.
The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old was taken to Concord Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
"Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that the main cause of this accident was speed and inattention by both riders; and unfortunately is a tragic reminder for all riders to use due care and caution at all times when operating dirt bikes and OHRVs," the news release says.
Both of the men were wearing helmets and eye protection, Fish and Game officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.