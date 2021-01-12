MANCHESTER -- An early morning fire Tuesday caused extensive damage to a three-story apartment building in the center city, Manchester fire officials said.
Heavy fire was showing from the top two floors and rear porches when fire crews arrived at 255 Auburn St., the Fire Department said. The Fire Department was alerted to the fire about 1:15 a.m. by Manchester police on patrol.
Police officers evacuated the building and surrounding properties, the Police Department said.
Firefighters searched all three floors but found no occupants inside. The Red Cross is assisting occupants.
The Fire Department said firefighters needed about an hour to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, according to a statement released Tuesday morning. But police said that anyone with information about the fire should contact the police department, an announcement that usually signals suspicious origins.