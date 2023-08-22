River tubing

This summer's near-daily sudden, drenching rains did more than cancel family picnics and outdoor events. They made some key New Hampshire rivers deeper, faster and more dangerous for swimmers and anyone unlucky enough to be tossed out of a canoe, kayak, tube or boat into a swift, strong current.

Although data for the summer has not been released yet, the drownings recorded in the past three months are stark signs of what can happen, especially in rushing, rocky rivers. Four deaths occurred in New Hampshire waters in the past week. Two vacationers from Massachusetts lost their lives when currents pulled them under and trapped them while they entered the water to save their children and spouses.