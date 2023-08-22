This summer's near-daily sudden, drenching rains did more than cancel family picnics and outdoor events. They made some key New Hampshire rivers deeper, faster and more dangerous for swimmers and anyone unlucky enough to be tossed out of a canoe, kayak, tube or boat into a swift, strong current.
Although data for the summer has not been released yet, the drownings recorded in the past three months are stark signs of what can happen, especially in rushing, rocky rivers. Four deaths occurred in New Hampshire waters in the past week. Two vacationers from Massachusetts lost their lives when currents pulled them under and trapped them while they entered the water to save their children and spouses.
The Merrimack tops the list of the state's most perilous waterways. But river safety varies around the state.
Some outfitters who rent canoes and kayaks in central and southern New Hampshire say the interminable rain and rushing rivers swept away more than half their summertime profits.
The problem was less the hammering precipitation and dreary forecasts than the near-record-high, fast-moving water caused by rain pouring into the rivers and running off land into the rivers. Below the surface, strong currents swirled, invisible from above, say outfitters in various locations.
Because of conditions on New Hampshire's largest river, the Contoocook River Canoe Company in Concord canceled all its canoe and kayak tours on the Merrimack starting at the end of May, according to the company's founder, Patrick Malfait.
Over the past two two months, the Merrimack peaked more than six to seven feet above normal levels, he said, wiping out sandy beaches along the shore where boaters could pull out to safety.
"There are so many bodies of water and rivers that flow into the Merrimack," said Malfait, who has rented out canoes and kayaks on the Merrimack for 25 years. "That river moves very quickly when it gets high. You can actually get undertows," some deceptively strong.
In some areas up north, the high, fast-charging water turned into a boon for rafting — but not for tubing or trips by inflatable kayak.
"This is as big as I've ever seen it," Tom D'Amour, owner of Northern Waters Outfitters in Errol, said of the Androscoggin River. His company conducts rafting tours on a half-mile stretch of Class 2 rapids south of the dam in Errol.
At one point in July, the Androscoggin's water speed reached a record 6,500 cubic feet per second, he said, compared to the 800 average summertime flow, lower during droughts.
"You can come in the winter and see the river raging." This summer, "The consistent high water has been amazing," D'Amour said.
Without safe water on the Merrimack, Contoocook Canoe company has continued to conduct 9-mile trips between Contoocook Village and Concord on the much more placid Contoocook River, which runs from Rindge to Merrimack. The Contoocook is currently only one to two inches above normal, Malfait said. "There's just no current right now. It's like a pond."
Business turbulence
The Merrimack becomes perilous when its waters rise and rush because there are only high embankments and dams to negotiate, with no pullouts along the route.
"If you don't grab a safety barrel or cable, you're going over the dam," Malfait said.
When the Merrimack's level is just one foot above normal, an average paddler lacks the strength to paddle against the current, he said. "That's going to be too fast for normal people."
Raging high waters have produced on-again off-again tourist season at the Saco River, located in the Mount Washington Valley near Maine border.
"This has been the most difficult season by far," said Peter Gagne, who started Saco Canoe Rental and Saco River Tubing Center 25 years ago. Dangerously high water continued for 62 straight days this summer, and Gagne said his usual nonstop business dropped by more than 50%. The rain dampened visitor desire, and river conditions capsized opportunities for river outings.
"During the month of July, we refunded more money than we took in," Gagne said.
The river conditions also prompted him to change company policy: Now, everyone must know how to swim, and no children younger than 6 can go on trips.
"A 3- or 4-year-old right now is not a good swimmer," Gagne said. "Nobody should be going in any river in New Hampshire unless they know how to swim. I don't care where you are in New England, you should not go in a river if you can't swim."
Three times last month, the Saco River reached flood stage. The canoe, kayak and tubing outfitter was closed 20 days in July.
On Wednesday the river reached its lowest level and speed since June, moving at 800 cubic feet per second, he said, which supports a comfortable canoe trip without paddling.
For an eight-mile trip between North Conway and Conway, "You're not dragging. You're just steering," Gagne said.
So far, the Saco river outfitter has closed for six days in August because of flood watches.
A level of preparedness
Gagne said his best advice for river lovers is to call a local outfitter for conditions before committing to a trip.
"People jumping in the river, not knowing where they're going, are going to have trouble," he said.
In past summers, Malfait said he's had to shut down trips on the Merrimack for up to five days — but never for three months.
"In the last four weeks, there have been a number of drownings. A lot of these people don't wear life jackets," he said, which goes for three-quarters of drowning victims nationwide. "If you fall out of a boat and hit your head on a rock, you can be the best swimmer in the world, but not if you're unconscious."
People planning river trips need to do homework first. An in-person inspection of river conditions is ideal, he said. Calling local outfitters for river conditions is essential, especially for people who are inexperienced.
"If you can't get the info," said Malfait, "don't assume it's going to be safe."
Paddling groups provide constant updates on social media, including on Facebook. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posts reservoir control data online, which provides up-to-date current speed readings at different points on rivers.