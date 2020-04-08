Forecasters predict snow Thursday morning in Coos County will make travel difficult.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting at 8 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m.
Between 3 inches and 9 inches are expected in southern Coos County, while the northern part of the county could see between seven inches and a foot of snow.
New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper advised people to drive only if absolutely necessary.
“Once the storm begins, travel will be hazardous," Harper said in a statement.