A man seriously burned in a fire in an apartment unit on Western Avenue in Henniker early Sunday morning was flown to a Boston hospital.
The man alerted two people inside the main home at 706 Western Ave. of the blaze, according to Fire Chief Jim Morse. All three had left the building when firefighters arrived just after 1 a.m.
“The apartment part of the building, which was attached to a large barn, was fully involved,” the chief said. “They had heavy flames showing.”
The man suffered burns to his hands, head and back and was admitted to the intensive care unit. He was first taken to Concord Hospital.
The fire spread to the second floor of the main home, the chief said. The home was built in about 1815, according to town assessor’s records.
It took about an hour to knock down the blaze, with firefighters remaining on scene for several hours.
“It was an excellent stop by the crews,” Morse said.
Some challenges included a stairway being burned out in the apartment and multiple ladder trucks required to access the rear of the home. Several large trees in the front yard made it difficult to position the ladders, the chief said.
Both the main home and apartment are uninhabitable, Morse said. The fire burned through the roof in the apartment while the main home has mainly smoke and water damage.
“There is major damage to the home,” Morse said. “It will need a lot of work.”
Crews from Hillsborough, Hopkinton, Bradford, Warner, Weare, Concord and Bow assisted.
The cause remains under investigation.