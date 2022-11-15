A Whole Foods Market employee might’ve saved a life or just a few hospital trips, according to a recall alert from Boston Baking concerning the company’s Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes.
“The recall was initiated after it was discovered by Whole Foods Market team member that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not include pecans in the ingredient list,” the Boston Baking-written, FDA-posted recall alert states.
If you don’t have a pecan allergy, this isn’t a problem. On the other hand, the notice states, “People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
This food allergy recall involves Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes, UPC No. (01)00238543000007(3904)0019900, with a packed on date from 10/17/22 to 11/10/22 and with a sell by date of 10/22/22 to 11/15/22. They went to Whole Foods Market stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
If you have one of these and there’s any chance it’ll be eaten by someone with a pecan allergy, return it to the Whole Foods where you bought it for a full refund. If you have questions, call Boston Baking Inc. at 888-224-3548, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.