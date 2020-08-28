DERRY — Sixteen people and a Scout group were honored Friday for their life-saving actions as part of the 2020 New Hampshire Hero Awards Program.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program took place in the parking lot of Tupelo Music Hall, where recipients received their awards and took photos in a socially distant manner — with no handshakes, of course. Families gathered with chairs near their cars and trucks.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are held each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year. The event is also sponsored by the Ward Law Group.
The award has been around since 1966, but “this is the first time it’s been held in a parking lot,” said Brendan McQuaid, president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“Each of these honorees risked it all, often for someone that they have never met,” he said. “What always fascinates me when I read these stories is how humble these folks are, most will say they just did what anyone would do.”
Joe Carelli, president of Citizens Bank in New Hampshire and Vermont, said he is inspired each year by the recipients.
“I am truly honored to be here today as we recognize some incredible members of our community who truly have risked their lives to take care of others who they didn’t know moments before,” he said.
One of the honorees is Brady Libby of Campton, who dove into Lake Winnipesaukee to save the life of Andy Copanas, 71, of Bedford, who was flailing and struggling to stay afloat on July 28, 2019. The water was choppy because of boat traffic in the area.
“He needed help, so I just went for it,” Libby said. “I said, ‘You’re coming to shore.’”
The honorees presented with Hero Awards on Friday were:
• Venture Crew 345, of Kingston;
• Nikki Chapman, of Lee;
• Swanzey Police Officer Kristopher Fox, of West Lebanon;
• Stephen Carkuff Sr., Alan Cote, Alison Falcone, Kristy Sims and Shawn Sims, of Auburn;
• Coast Guard Senior Chief Gerry Welton of Sandown;
• Caroline Perreault and Jason Martin, of Barnstead;
• Robert Daniels, of Littleton;
• Brady Libby of Campton;
• and Keene Police Sgt. Joel Chidester and officers Ken Baca, Matthew Bomberg and Nicholas Pannell.