Five residents of the same Auburn neighborhood are being honored as heroes after helping to rescue a man and woman from a burning vehicle last year.
Alison Falcone, Stephen “Pete” Carkhuff Sr., Kristy and Shawn Sims, and Alan Cote will each be recognized at the New Hampshire Hero Awards later this month for their efforts when a car crashed and burst into flames in their Pingree Hill Road neighborhood last October.
“I hope I never see a crash like that again,” Falcone said. “You do what you have to do, because people need help, but I don’t ever want to see anything like that again.”
Falcone was at her Pingree Hill Road home on Oct. 23, 2019, when just after 11 p.m. she heard a car speed past her residence, followed by a loud crash.
“I had a feeling it crashed, because they sounded like they went by way too fast,” Falcone said. “I called 911 before I ever even looked.”
Falcone and four of her neighbors ran out of their homes to find a car had gone off the road and into a wooded area, where it caught fire. Inside the vehicle, a man and a woman were unconscious.
“I saw Alan (Cote) run past my home,” Falcone said. “I ran out to see if I could help, and could see Alan and a few others carrying somebody, a young man, across the road and away from the car.”
Falcone said the group then set about working to rescue the young woman from the vehicle, which was beginning to catch fire.
“We just about dragged a second person out of there, grabbing a hold of her leg,” Falcone said. “All four of us carried her away from the vehicle.”
The man and woman were taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. One was later flown to a Boston hospital, according to police.
Auburn Police Chief Charles Pelton nominated Falcone and her neighbors for Hero Awards for what they did at the scene.
“These citizens found two people unconscious inside the vehicle, and the vehicle catching on fire,” Pelton wrote in his nomination letter. “They were able to pull both occupants out of the vehicle and to safety. When police officers and firefighters arrived a few minutes later, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
“Without the quick action of the individuals above, injuries to the vehicle occupants would have been significantly worse or fatal,” Pelton wrote.
“I think we got her out just in time,” said Falcone, who works locally as a teacher. “The fire was growing, and the tires exploded with quite a bang.”
Falcone said she was told the people she helped pull from the car survived the crash, but she hasn’t spoken with either of them.
“She was still unconscious when we pulled her out, but then started to come around,” Falcone said. “She was in excruciating pain. I stayed with her and kept trying to tell her to stay calm. I’m amazed she’s alive.”
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are presented each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The 2020 Hero Awards are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 outside Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. Contact events@unionleader.com with any questions.