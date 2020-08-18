An engaged couple sprang to action on a cold February evening last year when they helped a collapsed man escape his burning house in Epsom.
A year later, Caroline Perreault and Jason Martin say they’re humbled to receive 2020 New Hampshire Hero Awards.
The two had planned to stop for a bite to eat around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019, after watching Perreault’s twin boys’ indoor soccer game in Bow when they spotted the flames on Old Mill Road.
“At first we thought it was just a bonfire,” Perreault said. “We passed at first, and we both realized the house was on fire. So we quickly turned around. I immediately called 911 first because there literally was no one around.”
The two yelled to see if anyone was home when the man appeared and fell down outdoors near the flames. The victim couldn’t walk because of burns he had suffered.
Martin first tried to carry the man and ended up helping him walk to safety, which proved to be tricky on ice.
“I was just hoping to see an ambulance and a police officer finally came,” he said.
Perreault, 39, and Martin, 43, who live in Barnstead, both say they were in the right place at the right time.
The victim was brought to Concord Hospital with severe burns and was later transferred to a burn center in Boston, according to the Epsom Fire Department.
Although efforts have been made to reunite, the couple hasn’t met or seen the man since.
“We know that he is OK, but that’s all we know,” Perreault said.
They still find it strange to be called heroes for their efforts.
“I think there are people who go out every day and do what we did, the first responders. There are so many different heroes out there,” Perreault said.
“It is just a normal thing to do just to help someone,” Martin said. “It is common sense.”
.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are held each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The 2020 Hero Awards are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 outside Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. Email events@unionleader.com with any questions.