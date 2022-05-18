Three members of the Dover Police Department are being recognized with New Hampshire Hero Awards after they helped to save the lives of residents in a burning apartment building.
Just after 1 a.m. on June 25, 2021, dispatchers received a report of a structure fire on Hill Street at 1:03 a.m. Multiple crews were called, and police officers arrived first.
Two of the three units located at 24, 26 and 28 Hill St. were occupied that night. The officers began to evacuate residents as the flames grew and windows were blown out.
Officer Molly Shoer entered 28 Hill St. after attempting to alert the 83-year-old tenant without success.
“No smoke or fire alarms were sounding, but Officer Shoer could smell smoke and hear the fire burning on the floor above. She remained with the resident, who is of limited mobility and walks with the aid of a walker, loaded the resident’s cat into a pet carrier and assisted the resident outside the residence and to safety,” Sgt. Greg Turner wrote in a memo to Capt. Brad Gould after the incident.
Officers Oake Carlson and Tyler Malsbury notified the three residents at 24 Hill St. of the fire. Turner said they also were unaware of the fire because no smoke alarms were sounding.
“They remained with the residents, one of whom had a cast on his foot and used a walker, until they were able to evacuate the building,” Turner said.
Turner reported that Carlson helped a firefighter breach the door at 26 Hill St., which was where the fire started.
After helping the residents of 24 Hill St. evacuate, Malsbury assisted Shoer as she helped the elderly resident of 28 Hill St. go down the stairs.
Turner said Carlson sent him the following message:
“While Officers Malsbury and Shoer swore to protect and serve the residents of this city, running into a burning building was an action above and beyond the call of duty. Being so early in both officers’ careers, this heroic action can only be related to their instincts to save human life,” the message said.
In July, Shoer, Malsbury and Carlson were recognized with lifesaving awards.
Carlson began his career in law enforcement in 2003. He has served as a detective in Dover and as commander of the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit.
Shoer is a former Farmington police officer who was sworn in as a Dover officer during a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2020.
Malsbury joined the Dover Police Department during a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 23, 2020. He earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Great Bay Community College.
Dispatchers Steven Dwyer and Emily Cleary were recognized with Exceptional Service Awards because they relayed pertinent information to the fire department so they could successfully fight the fire.
A 15-minute YouTube video highlights the scanner traffic from the scene.
At about 1:50 minutes in, a first responder said, “We have fire through the roof.”
“We have multiple people in the building. Give us a second alarm,” can be heard at about 2:55 into the video.
A third alarm was called at 1:41 a.m.
Dover crews were assisted by firefighters from eight other departments.
By 1:57 a.m., the fire was declared under control. Units were on scene until 4:28 a.m.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards honor Granite State residents who have risked their lives in the previous year to save or attempt to save the life of another person. The program is sponsored by Citizens Bank and presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The honorees will be recognized at 3 p.m. on May 24 at the State House in Concord.