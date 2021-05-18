A Kensington couple “did what we were designed to do” in a wild encounter with a rabid coyote who attacked their family last year, subduing the animal with the help of some tree service workers who were nearby.
Ian O’Reilly and his wife, Alison Roy, were walking on a trail in the Phillips Exeter Academy forest in Exeter with their three young children on Jan. 20, 2020, when they were surprised by an aggressive coyote that appeared out of nowhere.
Roy was holding hands with her youngest son, Fionnagan, who was almost 3 at the time, when she saw what she thought was a dog approach from behind.
“He kind of bumped him in the back with his nose first and then grabbed him. My instinct as a parent was to pick him up, so I picked him up, and then chaos kind of ensued,” she said.
Roy and her husband fought with the coyote to save themselves and protect their children.
Asplundh workers Nick Wright and Joseph Beachy later joined the struggle, which ended with the death of the coyote.
All four will be recognized for their life-saving efforts with a New Hampshire Hero Award on May 25. Each spring, the New Hampshire Union Leader honors residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
Roy recalled how their daughter, Clare, 7, immediately ran to hide behind a tree and was able to get Fionnagan and brother Keiran, 5, to join her as her parents struggled with the coyote.
“It allowed us to deal with the animal, which at that point was jumping,” Roy said.
O’Reilly remembers kicking the coyote in the jaw before it fell to the ground.
After getting it on the ground, he said his wife grabbed a stick, and they tried to stab it.
O’Reilly kept the coyote’s snout down on the ground and tried to suffocate it while Roy ran off with the children to get help from Wright and Beachy, who were at a job site about a mile away.
“I had remembered when we pulled in to park there were those two guys across the street with the tree company, so I went immediately to them while I was on the phone with 911 and said, ‘Can you go in?’ They didn’t hesitate,” Roy said.
During the struggle, the coyote bit Roy on the leg and O’Reilly on his chest and right forearm.
“I eventually straddled it, got on top of it, and squeezed real hard,” Roy said, recalling how angry he became when he locked eyes with the coyote.
O’Reilly said he believes the coyote was dead by the time Wright and Beachy showed up, but he rolled off the animal and let them take over by attacking it with a log and knife.
“We just saw someone that needed help and acted. Didn’t really think about the dangers,” Wright said.
Roy and O’Reilly were treated for their bite wounds and received rabies shots.
This wasn’t the family’s first scuffle with a rabid animal.
Six months earlier, Roy and Keiran were attacked by a rabid raccoon in their back yard and had to get shots after that incident.
“I feel like anyone who’s put in a situation where you’re faced with a missile that’s about to kill you and rip your face off and then destroy your entire family after it kills you. You just do your job. … My wife and I just kind of did what we were designed to do, which is to protect the family which you create,” O’Reilly said.
The 2021 Hero Awards, presented by Citizens, are May 25 at 3 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
The event is open to the public. Contact events@unionleader.com for information.