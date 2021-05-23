Michele Wall was relaxing with a book on her couch when she heard someone pounding on her front door.
A storm was brewing outside, but she didn’t realize how dangerous it was until she found Justin Scamman on the other side of the door.
Scamman, who was working as a property manager at Exeter River Landing, had heard a popping noise as strong winds moved through the Exeter mobile home park on April 13, 2020.
Moments later, Scamman sprang into action to save Wall and will be recognized on Tuesday with a New Hampshire Hero Award.
Each spring, the New Hampshire Union Leader honors residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
Scamman used to own a tree removal company and was familiar with the sound of treefall — and feared what would happen next.
“I ran outside and I saw this tree spidering,” he said at the time as he recalled the potentially dangerous situation.
With a large pine tree about to topple over, Scamman knew he had to act fast.
He ran to one home to warn the resident and then to Wall’s place.
“By the time I got to the door, the tree was going,” said Scamman, who recalled the cracking sound as he stood at the door.
Wall was unaware of the danger above, but Scamman told her that she had to get out. He said he then “bear-hugged her and pulled her out.”
“You just have that gut feeling. You have to just not think and act. That’s kind of what I did. I couldn’t have it on my mind knowing what could have happened,” he said.
The tree fell 30 seconds later.
Scamman and Wall watched as the tree landed on the home and caused extensive damage.
“It was awful,” Wall said in an interview the day after the frightening experience.
After the dust settled, the two went back inside the partially crushed home to search for Wall’s West Highland terrier named Beau, who was uninjured and found in the living room.
The 2021 Hero Awards, presented by Citizens, will be held on May 25 at 3 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.