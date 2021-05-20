A leisurely float down the Merrimack River for one family and a few of their friends on the Fourth of July last year turned into a rescue effort.
The group had canoes, inner tubes and kayaks as they enjoyed a warm and sunny day, but the tone changed as they approached an area known as Pebble Beach in Canterbury and heard screams for help.
Eventually, three people — a toddler, a teenage girl and a man in his 20s — were pulled from the river. The man received CPR and survived after being in a medically induced coma for 11 days.
Kyle Hennessy, Mike Stone, David Sullivan and David Sullivan Jr. will be recognized for their life-saving efforts with a New Hampshire Hero Award on May 25. Each spring, the New Hampshire Union Leader honors residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
After hearing a woman scream for help, David Sullivan jumped out of his canoe without hesitation. He was joined by his son, David Sullivan Jr.
“We just knew that is what we had to do,” said David Sullivan, who has advanced scuba training.
The group approached Pebble Beach just at the right time. They called it fate.
“There was no else around,” David Sullivan said. “We knew right away we were the only hope.”
The teenage girl was rescued by the Sullivans while the toddler was scooped up by Stone.
From the shore, David Sullivan’s wife, Traci, had been trying to communicate with the group — who did not speak English and could not swim — to figure out if anyone else was in the water by holding up fingers. A crying woman then held up one finger.
“From the time we heard them screaming, to the time we got there, to the time we rescued the kids, we never saw a third person in the water,” David Sullivan said. The group quickly scrambled to search the river.
One of the friends, Hennessy, who was in a kayak, spotted the sports jersey numbers on the man’s T-shirt and dived in after him despite a back injury. Sullivan and his son swam back to help get him out of the water and bring him to shore.
“I just remember his body being so heavy and so hard to get back that I almost drowned myself,” David Sullivan said.
The unidentified man was not breathing. His body was limp, and his eyes had rolled back into his head. David and Traci Sullivan conducted CPR with David doing chest compressions and Traci taking care of the rescue breaths, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “That thought never even crossed my mind until after,” she said. Later COVID tests were negative.
“I was just talking to him and telling him to stay with us,” she said.
David Sullivan called it a miracle the man survived. The group has not met the man since.
Traci Sullivan said they were in the right place at the right time.
“I think we were very fortunate that my son is a very strong swimmer, my husband is a very strong swimmer,” Traci Sullivan said.
The effort to pull the three people out of the river was “nothing short of heroic,” said Canterbury Deputy Fire Chief Scott Doherty.
“They were just out for what they thought was going to be a nice, relaxing float down the river,” he said. “All of a sudden they come across this, and they spring into action. It’s remarkable.”
The area of the river is deceptive with steep drop-offs and swift currents. The near-drowning came a couple weeks after two adults drowned at the same spot.
Several safety measures have been put in place, including signs with pictures and GPS coordinates. Doherty advises people not to swim in the river without flotation devices.
David Sullivan had helped save a girl from the Winnipesaukee River several years ago near his home in Tilton. The rest of the group lives in Franklin.
The 2021 Hero Awards, presented by Citizens, are May 25 at 3 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
The event is open to the public. Contact events@unionleader.com for information.