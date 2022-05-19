A thick plume of smoke. Flames stretching toward the sky.
Sgt. Michael Lavallee says he’ll never forget the fire he spotted burning on the upper floors of an Auburn Street home while out on patrol early last year.
It’s the next few minutes that remain a blur.
“Your training just kicks in,” said Lavallee. “It goes through your mind pretty quickly. It doesn’t really matter what’s going on inside; there might be people inside, and you have to get in there and get them out.”
Sgt. Lavallee and three other fast-acting members of the Manchester Police Department -- officers Justin Gaudreault, Patrick Colburn and Lt. Robert Bellenoit -- will be recognized for their actions at the Auburn Street blaze with New Hampshire Hero Awards during a special ceremony at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the State House in Concord.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards honor New Hampshire residents who have risked their lives in the previous year to save or attempt to save the life of another person. The program is sponsored by Citizens Bank and presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The four Manchester officers roused the residents of the burning apartment building in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 2021, likely saving lives by their actions, officials said.
Heavy fire was showing from the top two floors and rear porches when fire crews arrived at 255 Auburn St. The fire department was alerted around 1:15 a.m.
Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said Lavallee saw the flames while on patrol.
“It is our belief that Sgt. Lavallee’s actions saved lives. If he hadn’t spotted the fire and if he and the other responding officers hadn’t woken up residents and evacuated the apartments, there likely could have been loss of life,” Hamel said.
Lavallee said he was heading west on Hayward Street when he saw what he thought was smoke or a big cloud.
“As I hit Green Street, I saw the whole back of the building on fire,” Lavallee said.
He alerted dispatch and immediately went into the building to evacuate residents.
“I just started yelling out, ‘Fire, fire, everybody get out.’ ”
Starting at the top floor, where the flames were most intense, Lavallee started waking and rousing residents. The rear stairwell was impassable because of the flames, so Lavallee and the other officers led the residents through a door on the Auburn Street side.
Officer Colburn arrived seconds after Lavallee, responding to reports of a structure fire.
“When I pulled up I could see the smoke but couldn't see the fire," Colburn said. “I walked down and once I got to the backside I could see the fire. As I’m walking back to the rear of the address, something from the fire blew up and it went pouring off the side of the deck, so I quickly ran into the building. Justin (Gaudreault) and I were there and Lt. Bellenoit was there and we started clearing the rest of the place.”
Colburn said by the time he reached the second floor landing, the third floor was engulfed.
“It’s amazing how fast it actually spreads,” Colburn said.
“There was this thick, black smoke when we went in,” Gaudreault said.
Officers also evacuated surrounding properties. The third-floor occupant was later found safe, having gotten out of the building on his own, police said.
“It was a team effort,” Lavallee said. “We were first at the scene, but it didn’t stop there -- we had to get people out of the other buildings, so actually the whole shift was there. That’s pretty much what every call is -- a team effort.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Colburn said. “That’s what I like about this place -- everyone is willing to pitch in. If you give them a task, they’ll do it.”
Lavallee said police officers don’t get a lot of training on dealing with structure fires.
“We respond to a lot of dangerous stuff,” Lavallee said. “You get some training at the academy, but nothing like what happened that night. We don’t know who’s in that building -- it could be kids, it could be old people … if there are people in there, we need to get them out.”