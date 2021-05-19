Alex Picard has very little memory of what happened on the evening of Feb. 2, 2020. He remembers taking opioids, including fentanyl, and getting in his car. The next thing he remembers is waking up soaking wet in an ambulance.
Around 5:30 p.m. that Sunday night, Picard’s 2017 Ford Fiesta struck the rear of another vehicle and flipped into a wide, pond-like section of Chase Brook, just behind Lighthouse Baptist Church at 321 Derry Road in Hudson.
“I’m definitely real grateful that the church was still in service,” Picard said.
What Picard learned was that several people, including church members, fought against time to pull a submerged Picard from the car, which landed upside-down.
Taylor Baker and church members Steve Coombes, Jacob Coombes, Roy Roach and Ed Dean will be recognized for their life-saving efforts with a New Hampshire Hero Award on May 25. Each spring, the New Hampshire Union Leader honors residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
Baker, an engineer at BAE Systems, said he was driving in the opposite direction on his way home after picking up some dinner when he witnessed the accident.
“I pulled over and kind of just reacted to the situation,” Baker said.
While Baker wrestled with the car door and called for help, Lighthouse Baptist Church was conducting choir practice, Steve Coombes said. His 10-year-old son, Jeremiah, was outside playing with other kids when they heard Baker’s cries. They ran into the church to tell the adults, who scrambled to help.
Coombes said he and his son Jacob, then 14, ran into the water and immediately tried to pull Picard out of the car, picking up where Baker left off.
“When I got to the car, the door was open, but Alex was still underwater inside the vehicle,” Coombes said.
Baker had become too cold and exhausted to continue, so church member Roy Roach, a retired U.S. Coast Guard flight mechanic and hoist operator, helped him out of the icy water.
“I used to do search and rescues 24/7, 365 at Cape Cod Air Station,” Roach said.
By the time Coombes and his son managed to pull Picard from the car, Roach returned to help carry Picard. As they neared the shore, church member Ed Dean helped Roach and Coombes carry Picard the rest of the way, according to Dean.
“It was just everybody working together to try to get the guy safe,” Coombes said.
First responders arrived shortly after the group got Picard out of the water.
“I do not feel like a hero,” Coombes said. “I feel like I just did what should have been done.”
Coombes said he’s sure Picard would have drowned if people had not come to his aid.
“If it wasn’t for the people at the church, it would have been a worse situation, in my opinion,” Baker said.
Coombes said a few days after the rescue, Baker came to Lighthouse Baptist to thank church members for their help.
“I wanted to thank them because they helped me obviously and they also … got the job done, and the kid was OK,” Baker said.
This March, Picard came to a church service to say “hello” and thank the people who helped save his life, Coombes and Picard said.
Picard was arrested after the crash and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He said he kept getting high after that but has since entered recovery and has been sober for five months.
“Don’t do drugs. That’s the biggest thing. It can mess your life up real quick,” Picard said.
The 2021 New Hampshire Hero Award ceremony will be held at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry on Tuesday, May 25 at 3 p.m.
The Hero Awards are presented by Citizens. The event is open to the public. Contact events@unionleader.com for information.