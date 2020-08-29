DERRY — Brady Libby says he doesn’t often think about his life-saving actions on Lake Winnipesaukee last summer.
But on Friday, he thought about it.
The Campton man was one of 17 individuals and groups honored for helping save someone’s life last year at the 2020 Union Leader New Hampshire Heroes Awards, presented by Citizens Bank. The event this year took place outdoors at Tupelo Music Hall.
On July 28, 2019, Libby dove into the lake to save the life of Andy Copanas, 71, of Bedford, who was flailing and struggling to stay afloat at the Dockham Shore Estates beach. The water was choppy because of boat traffic in the area.
“He needed help, so I just went for it,” Libby said. “I said, ‘You’re coming to shore.’”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s recognition ceremony took place in the parking lot of Tupelo Music Hall, where recipients received their awards — but no handshakes — and took photos at a proper social distance. Families gathered with chairs near their cars and trucks.
The awards are given each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year. Ward Law Group also helped sponsor the event.
The awards have been around since 1966, but “this is the first time it’s been held in a parking lot,” said Brendan McQuaid, president and publisher of the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“Each of these honorees risked it all, often for someone that they have never met,” he said. “What always fascinates me when I read these stories is how humble these folks are. Most will say they just did what anyone would do.”
Joe Carelli, president of Citizens Bank in New Hampshire and Vermont, said he is inspired each year by the recipients.
“I am truly honored to be here today as we recognize some incredible members of our community who truly have risked their lives to take care of others who they didn’t know moments before,” he said.
Coast Guard Senior Chief Gerry Welton pulled Christian Gravener out of a burning car on April 5, 2019, in Sandown.
Gravener, who was 19 at the time, spoke at a virtual event honoring Welton earlier this year, according to McQuaid.
“He said quote, ‘It is clear as day, had he not been there I would not be sitting here talking to you or anybody else right now. Words can’t describe how thankful my family are for him doing that,’” McQuaid said.
Robert Daniels, a lift maintenance supervisor at Cannon, assisted a man who had fallen off a ski lift after having a seizure and landed on his back in a swollen brook on Feb. 9, 2019. Water was running over his face.
Daniels ran up the slope after hearing a report of the fall and held the young man’s head above the water until ski patrol came.
“It is nice to be honored, but when you know that you have Cannon Mountain ski patrol right behind you, it’s a group effort,” he said. “They are a special group of people.”
He doesn’t think about the rescue a lot.
“It is just something that I hope anybody would do,” Daniels said. “I feel like they would.”
He was joined by his wife, Terri, and two of his grandchildren.
Auburn Police Chief Raymond Pelton met with a group he nominated after the ceremony. Stephen Carkuff Sr., Alan Cote, Alison Falcone, Kristy Sims and Shawn Sims helped rescue a man and woman out of burning vehicle at 11 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019.
“We were joking around with them, ‘Hey you know if I break down or have a car accident I want to make sure if happens up on Pingree Hill (Road),’” he said.
He said the five people from three different homes worked together to get the couple out. The car was fully engulfed when police officers and firefighters arrived.
“We don’t see that every day that people take it upon themselves to help other people,” Pelton said.
After the ceremony, Libby embraced his girlfriend, Kerri, and his two sons, Meryk, 13, and Brock, 11. His parents also attended.
“You don’t get too many of these,” he said.
His advice to others in a similar situation?
“Just keep looking out and caring for each other,” he said. “That is all I was doing that day, and hope more people do it.”
Friday’s honorees were:
• Venture Crew 345, of Kingston;
• Nikki Chapman, of Lee;
• Swanzey Police Officer Kristopher Fox, of West Lebanon;
• Stephen Carkuff Sr., Alan Cote, Alison Falcone, Kristy Sims and Shawn Sims, of Auburn;
• Coast Guard Senior Chief Gerry Welton;
• Caroline Perreault and Jason Martin, of Barnstead;
• Robert Daniels, of Littleton;
• Brady Libby, of Campton;
• Keene Police Sgt. Joel Chidester and officers Ken Baca, Matthew Bomberg and Nicholas Pannell.