Saving people from drowning used to be a regular day for Roy Roach, who served as a flight mechanic and hoist operator for the U.S. Coast Guard aboard H-3 Sea King helicopters.
But on Feb. 2, 2020, Roach was a civilian on foot when he and others waded into a frigid brook near Lighthouse Baptist Church in Hudson to help pull a driver from his capsized car and carry him to safety.
On Tuesday afternoon, they received New Hampshire Heroes awards at a ceremony at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
“I used to do this for a living,” Roach said. “So this, to me, is amazing to finally be recognized for doing a service for somebody.”
Each spring the New Hampshire Union Leader honors people who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another in the previous year. Seventeen people received awards related to seven incidents.
Union Leader President and Publisher Brendan McQuaid told the stories of each life-saving event before calling on recipients to receive their plaques.
Joe Carelli, president of Citizens in New Hampshire and Vermont, said his bank has been a sponsor of the awards since 2008.
The past year required navigating the hazards of COVID-19, he said.
“One thing we did learn is the human spirit will always prevail,” Carelli said.
While not every recipient was able to attend the ceremony, Roach was recognized alongside Steve Coombes, Jacob Coombes, Ed Dean and Taylor Baker for the rescue of driver Alex Picard in Hudson.
Also recognized was Nathan “Junior” Ruiter, who celebrated his 16th birthday on Tuesday. He saved the life of his stepfather, Bobby Dinsmoor, in an auto shop garage fire in Hudson last summer.
Sister Milee Ruiter, 10, said she was proud of her big brother. She was “kinda” surprised by his heroic actions but said he’s always been big and strong.
“He’s nice,” she said. “He’s a good brother.”
Construction worker Nathan Carroll was hailed for saving the life of a coworker in Wolfeboro last February by keeping his coworker’s head above water after he was struck by a company truck and dragged into a nearby brook. Carroll kept him breathing until fire-rescue crews pulled the man out on a backboard over a ladder in a 12-minute rescue.
Joseph Beachy, Ian O’Reilly, Alison Roy and Nick Wright were recognized for subduing a rabid coyote menacing a family with small children on a forest trail in Exeter last January.
Kyle Hennessey, Mike Stone, David Sullivan and David Sullivan Jr. were singled out for saving from drowning a toddler, teenage girl and man in his 20s in a river near Pebble Beach in Canterbury.
Justin Scamman was recognized for pulling a woman from her Exeter home moments before a tree came crashing through it.
The Union Leader presented New Hampshire State Trooper Kevin McGregor a hero award for pulling an intoxicated driver from a fiery wreck on Interstate 93 in Canterbury last June with the help of a passing motorist.