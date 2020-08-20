Sandown man in right place at right time after fiery crash

Gerry Welton often thinks about that day last year when he came upon a smoking car on a Sandown road and pulled a young man out moments before the vehicle went up in flames.
“It’s just one of those things that I really feel like I was in the right place at the right time, and I really did what anybody else would have done,” he said.
The 43-year-old Sandown resident, who retired from the Coast Guard last month after 22 years, will receive a New Hampshire Hero Award next week for his actions.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are held each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
Welton is reminded of the horrific crash each day he passes by the rock that Christian Gravener’s car hit on April 5, 2019.
Welton was on his way home after picking up his teenage son from school when he noticed smoke around the front of a car on Fremont Road.
“As we crested a hill I saw the smoke, and I thought somebody was burning leaves or something because it was very close to the car,” he recalled.
As he got closer, Welton realized the car had just slammed into a large rock and was filled with smoke.
Not seeing anyone inside, he assumed the driver had left the scene, but when he yelled he could hear someone groaning.
“I could smell the oil starting to burn on the car. I knew I didn’t have long. I had to grab him and get him out of there. Fortunately he wasn’t stuck. He was leaning toward the passenger side. I was able to grab him and pull him out the window and moments later the car was completely engulfed,” Welton said.
After pulling Gravener from the burning wreckage, Welton said he dragged him farther away from the car because he was afraid it would blow up.
“There’s no doubt that he only had maybe another minute, and maybe I wouldn’t have been able to get him out,” he said.
Welton was a dispatcher at a Coast Guard search and rescue command center. He often handled calls from mariners in distress, but last year’s roadside rescue effort near his home was unlike anything he’s experienced.
Gravener, who was 19 at the time and has recovered from his multiple injuries, lived in Sandown but has since moved to Indiana. He has described the crash as the scariest day of his life.
“Words can’t describe how you feel when somebody saves your life,” Gravener said in an interview last year.
The 2020 Hero Awards are scheduled for noon on Aug. 28 outside Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. Contact events@unionleader.com with any questions.