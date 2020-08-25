Scouts use life-saving skills to rescue canoeists from Maine lake

A group of Scouts from Kingston knew just what to do when they heard cries for help echoing through the woods in a remote part of northern Maine last summer.
Members of Venture Crew 345 sprang into action and found themselves using the survival skills they’ve learned over the years to save two brothers from Brunswick, Maine, after their canoes capsized in a lake.
“This is kind of what you do scouting for. They put all their scouting skills together. They know how to rescue people, and they did everything right,” said Harry Taylor, who was the crew’s adviser and helped oversee the rescue effort.
The crew is chartered by the Lone Tree Spirit Foundation Inc., which is connected to the Scout camp in Kingston known as the Lone Tree Scout Reservation owned by the Spirit of Adventure Council of Massachusetts.
Their group rescue effort has earned them a New Hampshire Hero Award.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards, presented by Citizens Bank, are held each year to honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The Scouts were on a camping trip when Michael Fiori, then 67, and his brother, Larry, 70, found themselves in dire straits on the night of June 3, 2019, after a seam opened on their tandem canoe and they began filling with water before flipping over in Umsaskis Lake, which is on the Allagash River in Aroostook County.
Michael Fiori was able to swim through the chilly waters and made it to shore about a mile from the Scouts. He recalled seeing smoke from their camp in the distance and began blowing a whistle and yelling for help.
His brother was unable to get to shore and remained in the water for a few hours.
After hearing the call for help, the Scouts ventured out in their canoes to see if they could find someone in distress.
Michael Fiori was located first and brought back to their campsite.
Scout Joe Garrett, 19, was in the canoe that found him.
“Everything was on the line,” he said. “We could have dumped the canoe in the middle of the lake, and there could have been four guys in the lake. There was a lot of pressure.”
While a ranger’s station was a half-mile away, the ranger’s radio wasn’t working and the Scouts were about 26 miles from the nearest phone, which was at Clayton Lake. Taylor and Max Ruggiero, another Scout, eventually found where the Fioris had been camping earlier, took their truck and began driving until they could get to a phone to call for help.
Georgia Wunderlich, 19, remained at the campsite and helped Michael Fiori when he was brought back. They got him dry clothes and a blanket and heated up some stones in the fire to warm up his hands and feet.
“The skills we learned definitely did help us react. It helped us stay calm and more organized to figure out what was going on,” she said.
Park Ranger Steve Day eventually arrived and assisted as Larry Fiori was brought to safety. Fiori was later hospitalized with hypothermia and other related health issues.
“I don’t think we would have made it. The Scouts did miraculous work. Those Scouts are heroes,” Michael Fiori said a few days after the rescue.
In addition to Garrett, Wunderlich, and Ruggiero, other Scouts who joined in the rescue effort were Natalie Harriman, Matt Conner, and Jeremy Scanlan, Taylor’s wife, Janice Bryant, and Garrett’s father, Scott, were also on the trip.
“No one in the crew thinks we’re heroes. We were just in the right place at the right time to do something good,” Joe Garrett said.
