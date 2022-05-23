As a fire ripped through a mobile home in Seabrook last spring, a police officer, the first person on the scene, acted fast to save one of the people inside.
For his split-second decision to risk his life and save another, Seabrook’s officer David Hersey will be honored with a New Hampshire Hero Award during a ceremony today at 3 p.m. at the State House in Concord.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards honor New Hampshire residents who have risked their lives in the previous year to save or attempt to save the life of another person. The program is sponsored by Citizens Bank and presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Hersey, out on patrol when the fire started, arrived at the scene even before firefighters got to the mobile home park. A neighbor recalled Hersey kicked in the door of the burning home.
Through smoke, Hersey said last year, he saw a man on the floor. Through heavy smoke and intense heat, Hersey picked the man up, and carried him to safety.
Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker commended Hersey’s actions that day.
“He certainly acted heroically,” Walker said last year. “We’re not equipped to go into situations like that, and he managed to go in and bring somebody out.”
The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of his injuries; a woman inside the home, later identified as Elise Doherty, 69, died of smoke inhalation.