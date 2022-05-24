CONCORD — Stan Bodner made sure he had a good seat.
Among the first to arrive for Tuesday’s New Hampshire Hero Awards ceremony, the retired Manchester firefighter — and 1988 Hero Award recipient — said he wouldn’t miss the annual event “for anything.”
“They deserve to be honored,” said Bodner, a Pembroke resident who said he has attended every New Hampshire Hero Award ceremony since 1988, the year he was honored for running into a burning home in the North End of Manchester. “It’s not their normal job. It’s an honor for us to come here and recognize these people for what they’ve done.”
Twelve people were honored with New Hampshire Hero Awards during an afternoon ceremony Tuesday outside the State House. The program is sponsored by Citizens and presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The awards honor New Hampshire residents who have risked their lives in the previous year to save or attempt to save the life of another person.
Tuesday marked the first time the event was held at the steps of the State House since 2018.
Union Leader President and Publisher Brendan McQuaid told the stories of each life-saving event before calling on recipients to receive their plaques.
“The past few years have reminded us that there are many definitions of the word hero,” said McQuaid. “For the New Hampshire Hero Awards, the definition is a simple one. To be honored an individual must risk their life to save the life or attempt to save the life of another. These acts of these heroes are certainly worthy of that recognition.”
Joe Carelli, president of Citizens in New Hampshire and Vermont, said his bank has been a sponsor of the awards since 2008.
“Citizens helping citizens remains essential to keeping our citizens healthy and our neighborhoods safe,” said Carelli. “The stories you are about to hear are truly about citizens helping citizens. I look forward to this event every year, as I have for 14 years. I’m inspired by the human stories, acts of bravery and acts of kindness. These award recipients truly embody the best of New Hampshire.”
Among those honored Tuesday was Manchester police Sgt. Michael Lavallee, who spotted a fire burning on the upper floors of an Auburn Street home while out on patrol early last year. Sgt. Lavallee and three other members of the Manchester Police Department — officers Justin Gaudreault and Patrick Colburn and Lt. Robert Bellenoit — roused the residents of the burning apartment building in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 2021, likely saving lives by their actions, officials said.
Nicole Lavallee said she is proud of her husband — even if he is a little humble about his actions that night.
“You mean the award he wasn’t going to tell me about?” said Lavallee. “He came home and was like, ‘I wasn’t going to tell you but you’ll probably see it on the news, so I might as well let you know.’ We’re very proud. As a wife of a law enforcement officer I feel I’ve become conditioned to his job, so nothing surprises me when he comes home. But having the two kids have their dad be a hero and for his job, that’s good.”
Jim and Sue Colburn of Merrimack said they were happy to see their son, Manchester Officer Patrick Colburn, recognized for helping to clear the Auburn Street residence.
“He doesn’t want to be singled out for anything,” said Jim Colburn. “He’s very humble. But we’re very proud. When he was in the military he was the same way, he would do what he had to do.”
Special guest speaker Senate President Chuck Morse told the honorees they did “more than save a life, you changed a life.”
“The 12 people we honor here today showed extraordinary courage,” said Morse. “Putting someone else’s safety above their own. In that moment of peril, they did what was needed.”
The 12 honorees presented with Hero Awards on Tuesday were:
Officer Nick Quintiliani
Trooper Oake Carlson
Officer Molly Shoer
Officer Tyler Malsbury
Officer Chris Van Hirtum
Lieutenant Matthew Estey
Officer Tony Battistelli
Officer David Hersey
Officer Patrick Colburn
Lt. Robert Bellenoit
Sgt. Michael Lavallee
Officer Justin Gaudreault
