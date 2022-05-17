Two law enforcement officers who ran into a smoke-filled Manchester apartment building last year to alert and rescue tenants are being recognized as New Hampshire Heroes.
The two — one a Manchester police officer, the other a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy — pulled their cruisers up nearly simultaneously to 352 Lowell St. as black smoke was billowing through the structure. Some residents were standing outside, but there was no indication that all residents had made it out of the 2 1/2-story structure.
So Officer Tony Battistelli and Lt. Matthew Estey rushed into the building, confronting black smoke that hung in the air like demons from a Harry Potter movie.
“It looked like the Dementors,” Estey said. “This layer of black smoke was hanging there, just floating there.”
Estey and Battistelli confronted two people. A woman on a stairway was screaming and disoriented; the two guided her out of the building.
Another resident had to be roused from his bed, wearing only his pajamas.
Estey said the layer of black smoke was just at the top of his head, so he did not have to crawl through the house. But the yelling and banging on doors drew smoke into his lungs, and he ended up being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.
At the time of the fire, both Sheriff Chris Connelly and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg commended the work of the two, saying they put their safety at risk to prevent a tragedy.
“It was a very intense fire, my first time being that close to a fire like that,” Estey said.
Six weeks later, Estey retired from the job he started 24 years earlier. He has done about everything at the department, including chief deputy under former Sheriff James Hardee.
Battistelli also has retired from the Manchester Police Department.
Estey, who now works part-time at at the sheriff’s department, said he’s honored to receive the Union Leader Hero Award.
“I really didn’t expect anything,” he said. “It seemed like part of doing my job.”
The New Hampshire Hero Awards honor Granite State residents who have risked their lives in the previous year to save or attempt to save the life of another person.
The program is sponsored by Citizens Bank and presented by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
The honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on Tuesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. at the State House in Concord.