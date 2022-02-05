A climber from Florida collapsed while climbing Mount Willard, in Hart's Location, just before noon Friday. 

According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, the man, whose name has not been released, was climbing Mount Willard on his way to go ice climbing when he collapsed. 

Members of his group started preforming CPR, and called for help.

Rescuers tried for more than an hour to revive the man, but he died on the mountain. He was 67. 

The man's body was placed in a litter, and carried off the trail. 