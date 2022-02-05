Hiker dies after collapsing on Mount Willard Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Feb 5, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A climber from Florida collapsed while climbing Mount Willard, in Hart's Location, just before noon Friday. According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, the man, whose name has not been released, was climbing Mount Willard on his way to go ice climbing when he collapsed. Members of his group started preforming CPR, and called for help.Rescuers tried for more than an hour to revive the man, but he died on the mountain. He was 67. The man's body was placed in a litter, and carried off the trail. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Woman suffers traumatic injuries in Londonderry sledding accident Man kills himself after running away from car off I-95 in Greenland Concord woman seriously injured in snowmobile crash Mass. man dies after crashing snowmobile in Pittsburg Two early-morning crashes attributed to intoxication Snowmobile crash in Warner leads to DWI Dover cop decertified after dishonesty about deadly chase NH snowmobiler seriously hurt in Pittsburg crash Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot outside Hooksett Target store Manchester woman seriously injured In crash that closed Route 101 in Milford Request News Coverage