NORTH CONWAY -- A 59-year-old hiker died after falling ill near the summit of Black Cap on Sunday evening, authorities said.Family members attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The medical emergency took place shortly before 7 p.m.Rescuers carried out the body and reached the trailhead about 9:30 p.m.Fish and Game is withholding the name pending notification of relatives.According to the website AllTrails, Black Cap is a popular, moderate, 2.3 loop hike in the Conway area. It has an elevation gain of 656 feet.