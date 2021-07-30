Authorities say a Maine woman who took a wrong turn on a trail and spent the night in the Great Gulf Wilderness was well equipped and was unhurt when rescuers found her on Thursday.
Nancy Bannon, 59, of New Gloucester, Maine, was on a multi-day hike with her son and the two had planned to stay in the Appalachian Mountain Club huts, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game Department.
However, Wednesday morning, Bannon unknowingly took a wrong turn and ended up on the Buttress Trail.
She kept in contact with her son as she hiked until her cell phone battery died, but she had told him she was on the Gulfside Trail, so that’s where her son tried to find her all day, officials said.
Late that evening, members of the AMC hut crew determined that she had probably taken the Buttress Trail and they set out to find her.
The following morning, additional AMC staff and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue searched on multiple trails in the Great Gulf Wilderness without finding Bannon.
Fish and Game conservation officers were beginning an evening search when some hikers who were descending the Sphinx Trail sent word that they had found the missing woman. The hikers gave her water and one stayed with her while the others hiked down to where they could call for help.
Bannon had spent the night and day working through thick brush to try to locate a trail, officials said.
Bannon was “tired, but otherwise uninjured and in good spirits," the release said. They said she had all the necessary gear for her hike, including lights, a map, multiple layers, food and water.