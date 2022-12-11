A man died while hiking with his wife in the White Mountains this weekend after falling off the summit of Mt. Willard when the couple paused to take pictures, conservation officers said.
The pair had summited Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and were taking pictures of the views of the surrounding mountains when the woman heard her husband yell.
When she looked over, she told officials she saw her husband — whose name was not released as of Sunday — falling over the edge of the mountain, down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a release.
Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain, the woman called 911, officials said.
Conservation officers and members of the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) responded. MRS rescue personnel rappelled down the cliff and eventually found the man around 2:30 p.m.
Conservation officers said the man was found dead approximately 300 feet below the summit of Mt. Willard.
Rescue crews were able to remove the man from the face of the cliff and raise him back up to the summit. His body was carried off the mountain, arriving back at the Mt. Willard trailhead parking area around 6:45 p.m., officials said.