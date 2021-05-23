A search party found a 24-year-old woman who got lost hiking Mount Shannon in Gilmanton Friday after she got disoriented and her cell phone battery drained.
Her husband reported her missing around 6 p.m. which prompted the more than six hour search, according to a news release.
Gabriella Salamanca, of Center Barnstead, had left to go hiking from the Hidden Valley Scout Camp at noon, according to a news release. Cell phone data showed she had summited the mountain around 1:30 p.m. and was located in the vicinity of Goat Pasture Hill and Red trails around 5:30 p.m. Her husband reported her missing around 6 p.m.
Gilmanton fire and police and Alton fire responded to the search with Fish and Game being requested after several hours of searching local roads and trails. Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) and members of Belmont Fire also responded to assist.
Salamanca was found around 12:45 a.m. by a search party from the Gilmanton and Belmont fire departments, according to the release. She was located approximately 50 yards off of the Anna Goat Red Trail.
Officials say Salamanca got disoriented due to the network of trails. Her cell phone had no service with its battery draining around after 5:30 p.m.
She found a location to spend the night and wait for assistance, according to the release. It is unknown what kind of gear Salamanca had on her.
Fish and Game reminds hikers to pack the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants and a knife. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card, at hiksafe.com.