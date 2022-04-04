Hiker suffers head injury in fall from Mt. Kearsarge North fire tower Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CHATHAM -- A hiker on Mt. Kearsarge North suffered a serious head injury Sunday after falling from the fire tower at the summit of the mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported.Matt Kopyt, 25, of South Portland, Maine, fell from the top of the stairs and landed at the base of the tower, according to a Fish and Game statement. An Army National Guard helicopter evacuated Kopyt after a hiking companion, who administered first aid, reported that his medical condition was worsening and possibly life threatening.The medivac helicopter used a hoist and jungle penetrator to reach Kopyt about 3:45 p.m. and transported him to Memorial Hospital in Conway.Kearsarge North is located outside Conway, far from the better-known Kearsarge, which is located in western Merrimack County. Both mountains have fire towers.Several rescue organizations assisted with the call, incuding Fryeburg (Maine) Fire Rescue, SACO Valley Fire Rescue, North Conway Fire Rescue and Action Ambulance. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Nh Fish And Game Conway Mount Kearsarge North Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Mass. man found dead after crashing SUV into pond in Lee 79-year-old man hurt in Chester shooting Somersworth man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge Load more {{title}} Most Popular Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries, driver charged with DUI, after pickup hits Conway Public Library Merrimack man taken into custody after I-293 crash snarls traffic for hours Early morning crash closes Route 114 in Bedford 81-year-old NH veteran survives chain reaction white-out crash in Pa.: 'It was the worst thing I ever saw in my life' Credit card skimmer found in convenience store Massachusetts native killed by grizzly bear: ‘To say we are broken is an understatement’ Police: Man drives car into Lake Massabesic after shoe gets caught on gas pedal Six vehicles crash in Hudson; three people taken to hospital 79-year-old man hurt in Chester shooting Seabrook woman identified as fire victim, fire cause still under investigation Request News Coverage