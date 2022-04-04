CHATHAM -- A hiker on Mt. Kearsarge North suffered a serious head injury Sunday after falling from the fire tower at the summit of the mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported.

Matt Kopyt, 25, of South Portland, Maine, fell from the top of the stairs and landed at the base of the tower, according to a Fish and Game statement.  

An Army National Guard helicopter evacuated Kopyt after a hiking companion, who administered first aid, reported that his medical condition was worsening and possibly life threatening.

The medivac helicopter used a hoist and jungle penetrator to reach Kopyt about 3:45 p.m. and  transported him to Memorial Hospital in Conway.

Kearsarge North is located outside Conway, far from the better-known Kearsarge, which is located in western Merrimack County. Both mountains have fire towers.

Several rescue organizations assisted with the call, incuding Fryeburg (Maine) Fire Rescue, SACO Valley Fire Rescue, North Conway Fire Rescue and Action Ambulance.