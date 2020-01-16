HARTS LOCATION -- Two 28-year-old hikers came to the aid of a Wentworth man who slipped and injured his leg while descending the summit of Mt. Willey on Thursday afternoon.
Fish and Game officials said Gary Coyne, 62, was alone on the trail and there was no cell phone service in the area when he hurt his leg around 1 p.m. Jessica Sargent of Tuftonboro and Monica Nicholson of Effingham came across Coyne about 2 1/2 miles from the trailhead just after 2 p.m.
Sargent went to get help while Nicholson stayed with Coyne to help him down the trail.
"The weather in the area was rapidly deteriorating," Fish and Game said in a news release. "The temperature was dropping and the wind and blowing snow created difficult conditions."
Sargent hiked to her vehicle and drove to a spot where she could make a call for help. Fish and Game conservation officers responded and were beginning to hike up the trail when the headlamps of Nicholson and Coyne became visible.
Coyne was able to reach the trailhead under his own power just before 7 p.m. and was taken by the Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment.
"All three of the hikers were well prepared for the conditions and by both carrying the proper equipment and having the necessary experience they were able to avoid what could have been a much different outcome," Fish and Game said.
"Winter conditions to include deep snow and ice are present in the mountains are likely to persist for the next several months. Anyone venturing out should be equipped with micro-spikes, snowshoes, extra layers and gear necessary to be out overnight if unexpected circumstances arise."