In New Hampshire's third fatal climbing fall in a week, a hiker plunged to his death Saturday evening from Arethusa Falls in Livermore.
Fish and Game officials said the hiker had gone ahead of two friends who had accompanied him.
"When they arrived at the falls, they found the body of their friend," Fish and Game said in a news release on Sunday.
The average height of the falls is 70 feet, Fish and Game said.
Because there is no cell service in the area, the hiker's friends ran out to a home near the trailhead and called 911. The trail to the falls is nearly two miles long, according to Fish and Game.
Conservation officers, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance responded. The hiker's body was carried on a litter and arrived at the trailhead just before 11 p.m., said Fish and Game officials, who have not yet released the name of the victim.
On Friday afternoon, a man died after falling from the Rumney Rocks climbing area when an improvised climbing harness broke.
The man’s climbing partner told Fish and Game conservation officers that they were climbing a route on the parking lot wall called the Dead Sea Equestrian, according to a news release.
Fish and Game Lt. James Kneeland said the man had cobbled together a climbing harness from a leather belt and kayak straps.
Just after 4 p.m., the man told his climbing partner he was on the way down. As he leaned back, the harness broke and the man fell more than 50 feet to the ground.
Bystanders called 911 and tried to help the man, whose identity has not yet been released.
Last Sunday afternoon, a Massachusetts man died while climbing Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park.
“It was determined by rescuers, who had observed the area, that a rock the size of a refrigerator had dislodged as the climber approached from below,” Kneeland said in a statement. “The rock then slid over the climbing rope, severing it and knocking the climber approximately 150 feet down the cliff before becoming lodged in some small spruce trees.”
Conservation officers and members of Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team searched the base of the cliff, while a member of the climber’s party and two nearby climbers descended the route the climber had fallen.
At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the climbers who were rappelling down the cliff located the body of the fallen climber, identified as Benjamin Kessel, 34, of Somerville, Mass.