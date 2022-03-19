Almost 30 rescuers responded to a hiker's medical emergency Friday night in one of the Appalachian Mountain Club's huts in the White Mountains.
According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, a hiker named Stephane Sinimale, 49, of the United Arab Emirates, started experiencing a "concerning medical ailment" while he was in the Carter Notch Hut between Wildcat Mountain and the Carter Dome in Bean's Purchase.
After a call for help around 7 p.m. Friday, state conservation officers called for volunteers.
The hut is nearly four miles from the trailhead, and it was possible Sinimale would have to be carried the entire way, so officers called for as many volunteers as possible.
Volunteers -- 20 in all -- from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Stonehearth Outdoor Learning Opportunities, Appalachian Mountain Club and Mountain Rescue Services joined eight conservation officers and headed for the hut.
Trained medics attended to Sinimale, and according to a news release, his condition improved with rest and medication to the point where he was able to walk slowly down the trail.
Sinimale had to be carried out the last mile in a litter.
Rescue crews arrived with him at the 19 Mile Brook trailhead around 2 a.m. Saturday.
From there, Sinimale was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.