Injured hiker rescued at Franconia Falls

Rescuers prepare to carry out an injured Massachusetts man who suffered a leg injury at Franconia Falls on Thursday.

 Provided by NH Fish and Game

A Massachusetts hiker had to be carried to safety after he fell and suffered a leg injury at Franconia Falls in Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

Ken Hyman of Sharon, Mass., who was hiking with four friends in Lincoln Woods, got hurt shortly after 3:30 p.m. while "jumping on wet rocks at the falls," New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release.