A Massachusetts hiker had to be carried to safety after he fell and suffered a leg injury at Franconia Falls in Lincoln Thursday afternoon.
Ken Hyman of Sharon, Mass., who was hiking with four friends in Lincoln Woods, got hurt shortly after 3:30 p.m. while "jumping on wet rocks at the falls," New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a news release.
The injury was severe enough that it prevented the man from moving, and he was stranded on the opposite side of the river, officials said.
With limited cellphone coverage, two of Hyman's friends hiked toward the trailhead about a half-mile before they were able to text 911.
Conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the incident, reaching Hyman about 5:45 p.m. and providing first aid.
Rescuers carried him to the trailhead and he was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare by Lin-Wood Ambulance.
Earlier that day, a man hiking with his dog in Green's Grant had to be carried out after he slipped on a muddy section of trail and injured his leg.
Jonathan Burroughs, 73, of Glen was hiking on the Imp Trail when the accident occurred. Unable to continue, he called 911 for help and Fish and Game was dispatched.
Conservation officers and more than 25 volunteers responded to help, reaching Burroughs about 2.2 miles up the trail. They carried him down the mountain, taking turns in groups of six, arriving at Camp Dodge about 6 p.m.
Burroughs was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway.
Volunteers were from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, Appalachian Mountain Club, and AmeriCorps.