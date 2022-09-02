A father and son hiking Bald Mountain in Antrim were separated and spent hours looking for each other Friday afternoon -- but found each other and made it safely back to the trailhead.
Just after 1 p.m. Friday, Todd Grant of Philadelphia looked back and realized his 11-year-old son was no longer with him on the trail.
He figured the last time he saw his son was at a junction between two trails. Grant spent almost an hour retracing his steps, hoping he could find his son.
But after an hour of searching, he called for help, according to a news release from the Department of Fish and Game.
GRant called the New Hampshire Audubon Society, which alerted the Department of Fish and Game.
State conservation officers scrambled a rescue team: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, police from Antrim and Hancock, a state police helicopter and K9 search unit along with volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Rescue Team and New England K9 Search and Rescue all rushed to Bald Mountain.
The rescuers spent hours searching the trails.
Then, around 6:30 p.m., Grant called his wife. He had lost his way on the trails too, he told her, and he still hadn't found the boy. One of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response volunteers split off to look for Grant.
Seven p.m. Six hours had passed since Grant lost his son, and Grant was lost on the mountain.
Then, just a few minutes before sunset, fresh volunteers coming to help the search effort realized they had driven past a boy who matched the description of Grant's son, walking with a man on Willard Pond Road near the mountain.
Grant had found his son himself while trying to find his own way out of the woods. They made their way to the road and were walking together back to the trailhead parking lot, where they were reunited with the rest of the family.