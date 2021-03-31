Two cops — one clad in blue, the other in brown — ran into a burning apartment building in Manchester on Wednesday morning and alerted residents they needed to get out.
One was a veteran Manchester police officer, the other a lieutenant in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.
Officer Tony Battistelli and Lt. Matthew Estey arrived at 352 Lowell St. nearly simultaneously, ignored the flames and searched for residents who were unaware of the fire, said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly.
“I have no doubt their heroic actions prevented a pretty serious tragedy. They’re both to be commended,” Connelly said.
The officers located residents on the first and second floors and warned them of the fire. The residents got out on their own, Connelly said.
The building was filled with smoke, and Estey suffered smoke inhalation severe enough that he was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital for treatment.
According to the Manchester Fire Department, firefighters found an attached garage ablaze, as well as a car parked in the driveway. The fire extended to the attic of the house, and firefighters brought it under control in about 45 minutes. The Fire Department estimated the damage at $75,000.
Manchester police issued a statement praising Battistelli for his actions and saying that he was helped by a sheriff’s deputy and a bystander.
“Officer Battistelli put his own safety at risk to help others and in doing so, the tenants avoided injury,” said Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, the fire department said.
Connelly said Estey was released from the hospital by midafternoon. He will return to work Thursday if he feels better.
Estey, who lives in Manchester, has been a sheriff’s deputy for more than 24 years. He currently heads the civil process division.
Connelly said Estey acted instinctively.
“When you’re out serving the public, you make every effort to get people out of harm’s way,” Connelly said, “out of vehicles, out of houses.”