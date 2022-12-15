The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections conducted a targeted sweep in search of contraband following indications that drugs had been illegally smuggled into the inmate classification unit and booking department.
The sweep was an immediate response to suspected overdose incidents involving three inmates on Tuesday.
Superintendent Joseph Costanzo and his team ordered the rapid deployment of staff to search and sweep the identified areas to ensure the safety of inmates was not jeopardized. Costanzo stated: “Corrections and Medical staff performed heroically, directly recognizing the signs and symptoms of potential overdose and initiating care for the individuals by reacting to the rapid and acute distress that can occur. The investigation is ongoing.”
Superintendent Costanzo elicited the assistance of the Manchester Police Department’s canine unit to perform a follow-up sweep of the facility Wednesday.
The canine unit is specifically trained to detect illegal substances not ordinarily identified through human interaction.
Costanzo thanked Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg for his assistance and both Costanzo and Aldenberg look forward to the positive collaboration and cooperation between the two departments to ensure the facility is a safe, clean and controlled environment for inmates and staff.