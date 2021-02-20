A serious snowmobile crash in Bennington could have been deadly, conservation officers said, but a 22-year-old snowmobiler was saved by her helmet.
Taylor Beck, 22, of Hillsborough was snowmobiling in Bennington on Friday evening, according to a news release from the state Fish and Game department. When she hit a rough patch of trail around 6:30 p.m., she lost control. She flew from the snowmobile and crashed into a tree.
Beck was seriously hurt. A conservation officer, and police and emergency medics from Bennington and Antrim carried her off the trail, and an ambulance took her to Monadnock Community Hospital for treatment.
In a news release, conservation officers said Beck would likely have died on the trail, if she had not been wearing a helmet.