A fire sparked Friday evening and rekindled Saturday morning destroyed a home in Hinsdale.
When firefighters arrived at 76 High Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday, said Chief Terry Zavorotny of the Hinsdale Fire Department, they found the garage ablaze. The fire quickly spread from the attached garage to the house, Zavorotny said. By 8 p.m., he said, it was a three-alarm blaze.
The fire spread from the second floor to the attic, he said. Crews were at the house until 2 a.m.
"And then we went back at 4 a.m.," Zavorotny said. The fire had rekindled in the attic. Firefighters had been unable to fully access the attic, Zavorotny said, and had not stamped out every ember.
No one was hurt, but the house will be a total loss, Zavorotny said, and a family was left homeless.
It was not clear how the fire started, Zavorotny said.