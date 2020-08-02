WINCHESTER - Conservation officers say a Hinsdale man was killed in a trail bike crash in Pisgah State Park near Reservoir Road in Winchester Sunday afternoon, the second serious accident involving an OHRV reported in that area in the last week.
Around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday conservation officers responded to Pisgah State Park in the area of Reservoir Road for a fatal trail bike (OHRV) crash.
According to conservation officers, a 22-year-old was traveling northbound on Reservoir Road when he lost control of his trail bike and went off the trail, hitting a tree. The man was found unresponsive a short time later by his riding companion, who immediately called 911.
Emergency responders from Winchester police and fire departments, Winchester Ambulance, Hinsdale fire department, and Diluzio’s Ambulance Service provided aid to the victim, who succumbed to his injuries despite the rescue effort.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the Fish and Game Department, but officials said excessive speed and operator inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors in the crash.
On Saturday, July 25, conservation officers responded to the same area of Reservoir Road in Pisgah State Park for an ATV crash
Timothy Fiset Jr, 25, of Winchester lost control of his ATV on Reservoir Road at the intersection of the South Link Trail, and was thrown from the machine during a rollover.
Fiset’s girlfriend called 911 for help.
According to conservation officers, Fiset was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Fiset was transported out of the woods and then medflighted via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further evaluation and treatment.
Officials said excessive speed and operator inattention appeared to be the major preliminary contributing factors in that crash as well.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials remind riders to wear helmets and eye protection while riding at an appropriate speed for the conditions.