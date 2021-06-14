Hinsdale Police Sgt. Casey Piehl was struggling to stay conscious after she and Officer Jill Decker became suddenly ill while searching a vehicle on Friday.
“I remember at one point thinking, 'I'm going to die,’" Piehl said.
Before she blacked out, Piehl remembers trying to get her phone so she could call her children, but she couldn’t lift her arm to do so.
Piehl and Decker were rushed to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont and quickly recovered, she said. The substance that caused the dizziness and numbness, followed by tremors and unconsciousness, was sent out for testing.
Piehl is new to the department, having recently joined from Claremont. Decker is a new officer undergoing field training with Piehl. The pair stopped a car in town earlier this month for a suspected driving under the influence case, and Piehl said they saw something in the car that prompted them to impound the vehicle and seek a search warrant.
Once they were granted the search warrant for the car, they went through the vehicle, seizing several items that were being sent to the New Hampshire State Crime Laboratory for testing. Piehl said soon afterward, she was in her office and started feeling ill.
“Less than five minutes, I’m in my office and I started to not feel right. Jill was sitting in her chair, we had racing hearts and my body was going numb and her arms were going numb, and we were both having tremors,” Piehl said.
Piehl is trained to recognize drug reactions and knew that she had to act right away. She had Decker wash her arms, called 911, and she propped open the back door of the station, which is generally sealed.
“That’s the last thing I remember,” she said.
The Hinsdale Fire Department got to the scene right away and started treating the officers. Piehl said she came to on her back, being lifted into an ambulance.
“It came on very fast, and it went away very fast,” Piehl said. “It’s the scariest day of my career.”
Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj is thankful his officers survived with the help of the Keene Fire Department, the Hinsdale Fire Department, the New Hampshire State Police and police from Brattleboro. Keene’s hazmat team disinfected the building after the officers were evacuated.
Hinsdale’s police department has seen a lot of turnover in the past few years, with Rataj coming on last year after working in Newport. Piehl said the drug trafficking in the area is heavy for the small department of 11 officers, including the chief. Rataj said the incident will not deter Hinsdale’s officers from doing their jobs.
“There have been frequent overdoses in our corner of New Hampshire/Vermont and people who are responsible for supplying dangerous illicit drugs need to be held accountable, for the safety of us all,” Rataj said.
“Hinsdale's officers take their duty to protect the public seriously, at times putting their own lives at risk. In addition to causing death, illicit drugs destroy families and careers and have lasting health effects,” he said. “Getting dangerous drugs off the streets in our community will continue to be one of our highest priorities.”
Piehl looks at the incident as an opportunity to learn. The next day she wrote a new departmental procedure for vehicle searches that includes wearing full protective gear and making sure there is someone else in the building during the search.
“I really don’t want anybody to search a vehicle without a second person in the building,” she said.
The items seized from the vehicle have been sent out for testing, and Piehl and Rataj said the investigation into the car and driver is ongoing.