Injured hiker

A Hollis man was rescued Monday when he suffered a life-threatening head injury after falling while hiking near the summit of Mt. Cube in Orford on the Appalachian trail.

Courtesy New Hampshire Fish and Game Department

Around 12:40 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish Game Department was notified of a hiker in distress. The hiker was descending off the summit of Mount Cube when he slipped and fell on a wet, steep area, “severely striking his head,” Fish and Game Sgt. Heidi Murphy said in a news release.