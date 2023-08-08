A Hollis man was rescued Monday when he suffered a life-threatening head injury after falling while hiking near the summit of Mount Cube in Orford on the Appalachian trail.
Around 12:40 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish Game Department was notified of a hiker in distress. The hiker was descending off the summit of Mount Cube when he slipped and fell on a wet, steep area, “severely striking his head,” Fish and Game Sgt. Heidi Murphy said in a news release.
The hiker, identified as Patrick Tyler, 70, of Hollis was hiking with his wife at the time of the fall, and she called 911 for help, officials said.
Conservation officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and rescue personnel from Orford, Hanover, Thetford, Lyme, Canaan, Rumney, Wentworth and Grafton fire departments all started to respond to Tyler’s location.
Tyler’s condition quickly began to deteriorate, officials said, and a New Hampshire National Guard Blackhawk crew was asked to assist in the rescue as Tyler was in a “life-threatening situation,” Murphy said.
As the flight crew was assembling, crews on the ground began making their way to Tyler’s location. They met up with Tyler and his spouse at approximately 2:30 p.m. and worked to stabilize his condition.
At 2:45 p.m., the Blackhawk crew started their flight from Concord, a trip that typically takes about 25 minutes to complete.
“Due to worsening weather, the flight crew could only make it as far as Plymouth as Mt. Cube was socked in with rain and low cloud cover,” Murphy said in a statement. “The flight crew made a second attempt from the west but still could not make it to Tyler’s location safely.”
At approximately 3:50 p.m. emergency personnel determined a helicopter rescue would no longer be an option as the weather was expected to get worse. By that time, ground crews were able to stabilize Tyler and had begun to descend Mount Cube via the Cross-Rivendell Trail.
Tyler and the rescue crews arrived at the trailhead at approximately 5:20 p.m. He was transported to Dartmouth Health facility in Hanover by the Upper Valley Ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.