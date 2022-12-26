Homeless woman dies in tent outside FIT shelter in Manchester By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Tents surround the courtyard at the Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester last month. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The body of a homeless woman was found in a tent outside the Families in Transition’s adult emergency shelter on Manchester Street on Christmas morning.Fire officials believe she died the night before.The police and fire department responded around 11:25 a.m., according to fire District Chief Jon Starr.The woman was pronounced dead on arrival.“The fire department is not aware of the cause of death,” he said.The death is being investigated by the Manchester Police Department and the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further information or the identity of the person was available as of Monday afternoon. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Police: Homeless woman gave birth, left newborn baby in tent Hiker who died on Mt. Lincoln identified Homeless woman dies in tent outside FIT shelter in Manchester State police cruiser hit in Salem Thousands without power through Christmas Nashua firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man hiking solo found dead trying to summit Mt. Lincoln Nashua man critically injured in crash Hooksett police investigate fatal crash Raymond woman seriously injured, child unharmed in I-93 rollover Police: Teen arrested after driving 120 mph on I-95 Nashua firefighters battle Christmas Eve blaze Lockdown lifted at Wolfeboro schools after 'weapon' turns out to be toy gun Police: Exeter train tragedy was apparent suicide Driver killed in Amherst crash closing Route 101 for hours State police cruiser hit in Salem Request News Coverage