A 26-year-old homeless woman who police said left her premature newborn uncovered in a tent on the West Side in frigid temperatures and failed to tell rescuers the child's location is now facing a felony reckless conduct charge.

Around 12:40 Monday morning, police and fire-rescue personnel were called to the area of West Side Arena for the woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods. The baby could not be found, according to a Manchester police news release.