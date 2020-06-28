MANCHESTER -- A homeless woman is recovering at a city hospital with an apparent broken hip after Manchester firefighters say she apparently fell from a monument at Valley Cemetery Saturday.
According to Manchester District Fire Chief Henry Martineau, members of the fire department’s community outreach team and local mental health outreach workers were visiting homeless camps around Manchester Saturday, when they found an injured woman at Valley Cemetery around 1:30 p.m.
Martineau said they found the woman, who he estimated was in her mid-20s, behind the Smith Monument. Martineau said it appears the woman, whose name was not released, fell approximately 30 feet off the monument before hitting the ground below.
Martineau said firefighters lifted her out from behind the monument using a Stokes basket, a device used to both immobilize as well as transport a victim over terrain.
The woman was transported to Elliot Hospital with what appeared to be a severe hip injury.
Workers began removing portable toilets and hand-washing sinks from four local homeless camps late last week, and are encouraging individuals to start using shelters or find housing on their own.
In a letter sent to aldermen last week, Mayor Joyce Craig said she met with state officials who determined Friday would be the last day for the state-funded services at the camp.
In April, the city set up the camps after the New Horizons shelter experienced its first cases of COVID-19 and residents fled. Families in Transition has since decontaminated the shelter and has beds available.