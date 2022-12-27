The homeless woman accused of leaving her day-old baby alone in a Manchester tent was fearful of losing the tent, so she misdirected the search away from the area, according a police affidavit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, the daughter of former Red Sox pitching great Dennis Eckersley, and her boyfriend also decided to turn off the propane heat in the tent while they waited for an ambulance.