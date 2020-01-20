Two Honolulu police officers were fatally shot Sunday morning near the base of a volcanic crater at a home that went up in flames with several others, leaving the suspect and two women unaccounted for, officials say.
The suspect shot at police as they arrived to help a woman who had been stabbed in the leg, authorities said. A fire caught and spread on scenic Waikiki Beach, sending smoke billowing out over the water near the Honolulu Zoo and the popular tourist destination of Diamond Head State Monument — destroying seven homes as flare-ups and a search for the missing continued into Monday morning, according to Hawaii News Now.
A neighbor told the Associated Press that a woman who had filed four days earlier to evict the alleged shooter left in an ambulance with stab wounds.
The two slain officers were Tiffany Enriquez, who was with the Honolulu police for seven years, and Kaulike Kalama, who was on the force for nine years, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said at a news conference Sunday. Police had yet to find the suspect Sunday evening but think he died in the fire.
The violence marked the first time since 2003 that a Honolulu police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, the AP reported, in what Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called “an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii.”
“They were like my kids,” Ballard said of those slain, according to local media. “They were with me for five years at receiving desk when I was major there.”
The suspect, 69-year-old Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, had a history of clashing with his neighbors, three of whom had filed restraining orders against him, Hawaii News Now reported.
Lois Cain, whose condition is not clear, alleged in a Wednesday court filing that Hanel had refused to leave her property “despite repeated demands.”
“Defendant does NOT have a Rental Agreement to occupy the premises and Defendant has no ownership interest in said premises,” her recent complaint against Hanel states.
Jonathan Burge, a lawyer who has represented Hanel in several disputes with neighbors, told the AP that he did not consider Hanel violent but that “he’s kind of a quirky guy and had problems.” Hanel thought that the government was listening in on his phone, Burge said.
Burge told the AP that Hanel did handyman work at Cain’s house in exchange for living there rent-free but that they had a disagreement when Hanel’s dog died and Cain would not let him get another one.
“I feel a lot of sorrow for the police and the neighbors,” Burge, a former police officer, told Hawaii News Now. “If he did what they said he did I have no sorrow for him. It’s terrible. I’m in a lot of shock myself.”
One of those killed, Enriquez, had interacted with the suspect before, according to Hawaii News Now, which published body camera footage that it said shows officers telling Hanel last year to stop making false emergency calls.
“If we come back one more time — one more time — on a false report, you are getting arrested, I promise you,” an officer says in the footage.
“OK, I understand,” the man identified as Hanel responds.
As he faced eviction, Hanel was also set to appear in court for a misdemeanor charge of abusing the 911 system, local media said.
City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine said she was praying for the families of the officers who were killed and “all who were injured during the Diamond Head incident today.”
“It is terribly upsetting to see the recent increase in crime and we grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Pine said in a statement.
A woman in the neighborhood posted Facebook Live videos showing a SWAT team member crouching behind a wall next to her. Popping noises were heard in the background.
“I was walking my dogs, and now we’re down under siege,” she said. “This has never happened before here.”
The blaze spread to at least one police car in addition to homes, according to Hawaii News Now and the Star-Advertiser. Video captured residents trying to battle the flames with hoses.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said some of its agents responded to the shooting scene.
Gov. David Ige said that all of Hawaii mourns the officers.
“As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy,” he said in a statement.