HOOKSETT -- One person was shot and another arrested Monday night in what police described as a "neighbor dispute."
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of Vindale Road and Matthew Road came in at 5:42 p.m., police said.
"Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly take the lone suspect into custody," police said in a news release.
Police did not name the suspect or the victim.
Matthew Road remained blocked off for hours as investigators collected evidence in the neighborhood off Route 3.
A neighbor who lives on Vindale Road said she was taking a nap when she was woken by the boom of two gunshots. Police arrived soon after and surrounded a nearby house.
Police said there is no danger to the public and the incident remains under investigation.