Hooksett incident
Buy Now

A police cruiser can be seen blocking off Matthew Road in Hooksett Monday night.

 Courtesy

HOOKSETT -- One person was shot and another arrested Monday night in what police described as a "neighbor dispute."

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of Vindale Road and Matthew Road came in at 5:42 p.m., police said.

"Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly take the lone suspect into custody," police said in a news release. 

Police did not name the suspect or the victim.

Matthew Road remained blocked off for hours as investigators collected evidence in the neighborhood off Route 3.

A neighbor who lives on Vindale Road said she was taking a nap when she was woken by the boom of two gunshots. Police arrived soon after and surrounded a nearby house.

Police said there is no danger to the public and the incident remains under investigation.

Monday, January 27, 2020
Sunday, January 26, 2020