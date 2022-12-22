Hooksett police investigate fatal crash By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Dec 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hooksett police car Courtesy Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A person died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Hooksett near the Allenstown line, police said.The Mercury SUV went down an embankment before bursting into flames around 1:45 a.m.The section of Hooksett Road was closed for hours between Post Road and the Allenstown line. The road reopened just after 10:30 p.m.Hooksett police Sgt. Valerie Lamy said the name of the person is not being released until an autopsy and family notification.The Allentown and Hooksett fire departments assisted in the crash.The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hooksett police investigate fatal crash Raymond woman seriously injured, child unharmed in I-93 rollover Police: Teen arrested after driving 120 mph on I-95 Driver sought for mayhem on NH roads, including 7 crashes Supreme Court: Defendant can't use faulty jail health care as justification for bail Safety Commissioner accused of improper background check +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police: Exeter train tragedy was apparent suicide Nashua man critically injured in crash Driver killed in Amherst crash closing Route 101 for hours Hiker assisted off Mt. Monadnock in dark, freezing temperatures Alton woman identified as victim of fatal Spaulding Turnpike crash Police drive homeless woman from Maine to Manchester, drop her at shelter without any beds Chocorua woman dies from injuries sustained in I-93 crash last week Concord police ID pedestrian, driver involved in fatal crash Power outages, slippery roads, New Hampshire survives first winter storm of the eason Concord man dies in Merrimack County jail Request News Coverage