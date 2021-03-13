A 24-year-old Hooksett woman was hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 293 in Manchester, near the Hooksett town line.
State police said Shyla Dawn Hayes, 24, was driving her Toyota Yaris north on 293 around 1 p.m. Saturday. According to a state police news release, Hayes lost control of her car. The car jumped the concrete barrier in the center of the highway, and landed on its roof in the southbound lanes.
Manchester firefighters and state police responded to the crash. Hayes was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which state police said were not life-threatening.
State police said in a news release that Hayes' speed seemed to be a factor in the crash, but said it was still under investigation.
State police ask anyone who saw the crash to contact Trooper Douglas Bailey at douglas.p.bailey@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-3622.