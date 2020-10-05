ANDOVER -- A Hooksett man is facing charges of negligent homicide following a fatal motorcycle accident that left his female passenger dead, state police said.
On Sunday around 8:59 p.m. troopers from New Hampshire State Police-Troop D responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 4 in Andover near mile marker 38.6.
According to state police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Dennis Boucher, 42, of Hooksett was traveling east on Route 4 when he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a left hand curve in the roadway.
Both Dennis Boucher and his passenger, identified as Tonya Boucher, 41, were thrown from the motorcycle off the shoulder of the roadway, police said. Tonya Boucher suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, state police said.
Dennis Boucher sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries and was flown by DHART medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was eventually arrested and charged with negligent homicide, according to police.